Wednesday Jul 20 2022
James Corden 'clashes' with another cyclist in gut wrenching accident

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

James Corden was left shaken after he got knocked off his Santander bike in London on Monday.

Video footage shows the Late Late Show host, 43, marching over to pick up the rented bike as a van driver asks if he is ok after witnessing the clash.

The TV star reportedly ‘narrowly missed traffic’ after dodging the other cyclist who cut his path while cycling down London’s Regent Street with his wife Julia.

One onlooker told The Sun, "Corden was fuming. This young cyclist just darted across the road and sent him flying.

"It must have really taken him by surprise. He had no cuts or bruises but it must have hurt. He ticked off the cyclist who said ‘sorry’."

James is said to have confronted the cyclist who was heard swearing at over following the crash. Both Corden and his wife were not injured.  

