SATAn hack puts world’s most sensitive data under threat

World’s most sensitive data could be vulnerable to new hack SATAn. —Reuters

Researchers have revealed that a security attack might be on its way which could endanger the most sensitive data in the world.

Digital Trends reported that the hack turns SATA cable into a radio transmitter which will allow the transfer of data from even the most protected devices. The hack has been dubbed "SATAn".

Dr Mordechai Guri who is from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel said that even the most secure systems like air-gapped networks that are isolated from all connections to the world were not protected.



SATAn uses SATA connection which which is used in numerous devices worldwide.

Without any physical modifications, Dr Guri was able to turn the cable into a radio transmitter that sent all the data to a personal laptop.

Dr Guri clarified that the attack could happen only if the target device has some malicious software installed beforehand.