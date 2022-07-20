UK's Sunak and Truss to contest run-off to be PM

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (L) and former finance minister Rishi Sunak. — New Statesman

LONDON: Conservative MPs in Britain on Wednesday chose former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to contest a run-off to be a leader and prime minister, to be decided by party members.

Sunak led the last of five ballots of Tory lawmakers, winning 137 votes, ahead of Truss on 113, while junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after getting 105 votes.

After Boris Johnson announced he would be leaving Downing Street after an avalanche of ministerial resignations over his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal this contest was triggered, Sky News reported.



The leadership that was contested in the fifth and final round of voting by Tory MPs received the following support:

Rishi Sunak — 137

Liz Truss — 113

Penny Mordaunt — 105

It should be noted that among the votes cast there were two spoiled ballots and one individual did not vote.



The remaining two candidates face a summer of campaigning and hustings before a vote by the wider party membership. The winner is expected to be announced on September 5.