Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True

Wednesday Jul 20 2022
Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

US reality TV star Khloé Kardashian left fans in awe with the sweet post that she shared on social media.

The Kardashians star, 38, shared a series of swoon-worthy snapshots to a slideshow on her Instagram feed Tuesday night, showing her bonding with her 4-year-old daughter True.

In the sweet images, True hangs on to her mom's back as the pair take a dip in a lagoon, with a blue sky behind them.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Kardashian's post came just under a week after her rep told PEOPLE that she and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second child together, via surrogate.

