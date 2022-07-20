 
Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London

Dashing actor Tom Cruise unveiled his fit physique and muscular arms in a fitted polo shirt as he landed his own helicopter in South West London on Wednesday.

The Hollywood heart throb has amazed fans as with his style as piloted his helicopter into London.

The 60-year-old actor has had his pilot's license since 1994 and owns several aircrafts. The movie star put his incredibly toned body on display as he made his way to the helicopter base.

He was looking dapper in blue polo shirt paired with navy trousers, enjoying the London heatwave, 

The actor gave onlookers a friendly wave while carrying a black backpack. The father-of-three wore a pair of aviator glasses which added to the suave look.

Tom's new film Top Gun: Maverick reached a new milestone, as it surpassed $600 million at the international box office.

