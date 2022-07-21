Eminem shares video of his conversation with Snoop Dogg

Thousands of people watched a video of Eminem and Snoop Dogg talking to each other.

Taking to Instagram, Eminem shared the clip with caption, "Dojo talk with Snoop Dogg."

Their fans are loving seeing them together a year after they were at daggers drawn.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg recently joined forces for a bicoastal new song, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The fast-talking single arrived with a music video directed by James Larese, which switches between live footage of the rappers and an animated world where they transform into Bored Ape-looking avatars

