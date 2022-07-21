Ed Sheeran takes wife, daughter out for fun

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn enjoyed some quality family time by taking their infant daughter Jupiter to the ARTIS Amsterdam Royal Zoo.



The 31-year-old musician looked relaxed in a set of khaki green pants and a long-sleeved white T-shirt.

He wore a blue and white baseball cap and sunglasses to protect himself from the sun's glare.

While Cherry, 30, carried an empty pushchair next to him, she cautiously pushed the pram with Jupiter inside.

With an orange-print top and bright pink shorts that highlighted her toned legs.

She had a sloppy top knot with her blonde hair and a pair of round orange sunglasses. In secret, Ed and Cherry had baby Jupiter in May. They also have a 23-month-old daughter named Lyra Antarctica.

They chose Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran as their daughter's original name, which they revealed last week.