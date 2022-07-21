Park Bo Young to star in new Netflix show with Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Jung Eun

Netflix Korea shared a photo of the cast of new drama 'Daily Dose of Sunshine' on Instagram

After jolting the world with k-Zombie virus in hit Netflix series All of us Are Dead (2022), PD Lee Gyu gears up for another dose of entertainment with a new show starring Park Bo Young, Jang Dong Yoon, Yeon Woo Jin, and Lee Jung Eun.

The story of the drama, titled Daily Dose of Sunshine, is about a nurse Jung Da Eun’ (Park Bo Young) who meets with heartbroken people ever since she has moved to a psychiatric ward from internal medicine department.

Da Eun has been looking after patients with devotion and sincerity, seems to be quite clumsy sometimes.

While Yeon Woo Jin is playing ‘Dong Go Yoon’, an anal surgeon who possesses an eccentric personality. He seemed to have charmed by the innocence of Jung Da Eun.