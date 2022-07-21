 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Kate Middleton, William to be ‘summoned’ by Queen over ‘defied orders’

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be ‘summoned’ by the Queen after they apparently ‘defied’ Her Majesty’s orders.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge boarded a private helicopter on July 12 along with their kids after the Monarch expressed concern with their aircraft.

According to Express, a royal expert Neil Sean said, “It looks like Prince William and Catherine have defied orders from the queen.”

“They were seen boarding a helicopter in the back area of Kensington Palace as they enjoy a short holiday.”

“This left the queen concerned. It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons,” he continued.

“Apparently, the queen spoke rather firmly to William about this. But, on this occasion, perhaps it slipped his mind,” he added.

Sean also concluded that the royal couple will be “summoned” to explain when they return.

Richard Palmer also told the outlet that Queen “felt uncomfortable about the entire family travelling by helicopter.”

The expert, however, added that there might’ve been a “bit more going on behind the scenes.”

