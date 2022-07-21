Christine Baranski opens up about viral Met Gala glare at Elon Musk: ‘I was dissing him’

Mamma Mia star Christine Baranski recently spoke about her viral photo from the Met Gala in which she was caught “glaring” at Elon Musk.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 70-year-old revealed that she could not remember this moment.

“The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him,” said the Good Wife actress.

She clarified, “I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner.”

The actress revealed that she was with her friend who began pointing towards the Tesla founder.

“I basically said [to my friend], ‘I don’t know how you feel about him, but why he is spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?’ I’m an environmentalist,” she explained.

Christine revealed that she might have at some point “turned back and looked”, but she did not “pose for that picture”.