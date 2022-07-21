 
world
Thursday Jul 21 2022
By
Web Desk

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

US President Joe Biden. — Reuters/File
US President Joe Biden. — Reuters/File 

  • White House says Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms".
  • He will isolate at the White House.
  • Biden will continue to carry out duties in isolation.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed.

In a statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two COVID booster shots, is experiencing “very mild symptoms."

According to CNBC, Biden has begun taking an antiviral pill, Paxlovid, that can reduce the risk of hospitalisation for people who test positive for COVID.

Related items

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said.

The statement further mentioned that Biden has been in contact with the members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom from the residence.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” the statement read.

It should also be noted that Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative for in-person work.

Biden tested positive one day after travelling to Massachusetts and Rhode Island to discuss climate change, and four days after returning from a trip to the Middle East that included meetings with world leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia, including Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lipid, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

More From World:

Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café

Celebrated British Pakistani chef opens trendy London café
Indian Man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues

Indian Man sets himself on fire along with wife, son over financial issues
Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis

Most countries 'woefully unprepared' for changing climate: analysis
China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown

China fines Didi Global $1.2 bln, fuelling hopes of thaw in regulatory crackdown
Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?

Netflix CEO says TV will die within 10 years, but is that true?
Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades

Sri Lanka swears in new president amid worst economic crisis in decades
Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man steal over $1.7 million wine

Mexican beauty queen, Romanian-Dutch man steal over $1.7 million wine
World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35

World's oldest known male giant panda, An An, dies at 35
UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan
Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness
Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts

Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
Biden stops short of declaring climate emergency, takes steps on wind power

Biden stops short of declaring climate emergency, takes steps on wind power

Latest

view all