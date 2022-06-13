 
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a US House Congressional Delegation Bilateral meeting with US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on the sidelines of the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California on June 10, 2022. — Reuters
  • Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for COVID in January.
  • Trudeau says he is feeling fine since he was vaccinated.
  • Canadian PM met US President Joe Biden last week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he was feeling fine since he was vaccinated.

Last week, Trudeau met US President Joe Biden and attended the Summit of the Americas in California, where leaders from the region gathered to discuss issues impacting those countries, including immigration.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots," Trudeau, who is now in Ottawa, said in a tweet.

Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for COVID in January.

Following the development, a White House official said US President Biden was not in close contact with Trudeau at the summit.

