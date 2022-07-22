Imran Khan asking for NRO from CEC due to foreign funding case: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during a news conference.— APP

Imran Khan is a liar, hypocrite and thief, says Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Says Imran stole votes in election of 2018.

Federal minister says Imran Khan wants a civil war in country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb berated PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for criticising the chief election commissioner (CEC), saying Imran Khan is asking for a National Reconciliation Order (NRO) from the CEC due to the foreign funding case.



“Imran Khan is venting his anger on [the] CEC. However, Sikandar Sultan is not like NAB's [National Accountability Bureau's] ex-chairman Javed Iqbal, who would be threatened and blackmailed,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb while reacting to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s statement.

Responding to the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan about buying votes for the chief minister election in Punjab scheduled for today (Friday), the federal minister said that Imran Khan was a liar, hypocrite and thief who had stolen elections in past.

“Imran used the money to steal votes in the election of 2018 and then in the elections of Senate, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Daska in Punjab,” she added.



Marriyum Aurangzeb said this was Imran Khan’s "political business" - to buy loyalties, adding that “his members in assemblies have also expressed no trust in him.”

The federal minister went on to say that Imran Khan wants a civil war in the country.

Those who conducted Punjab by-polls should be punished: Imran Khan



Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday claimed that the government employed all efforts to defeat his party in the Punjab by-polls.

Accusing CEC Raja of being biased, the PTI chairperson had said that he has never seen a “dishonest” election commissioner like him before.



Khan, highlighting the alleged wrongdoings of the CEC, said: “We [PTI] continued lodging complaints about rigging but the ECP did not pay heed.”

“We do not want to contest the general elections under the leadership of the incumbent chief election commissioner,” he said, adding that if the biggest political party of Pakistan [PTI] doesn’t trust the CEC, he should resign.