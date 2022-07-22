 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
BLACKPINK to debut their new released track on 'The Virtual'

Friday Jul 22, 2022

    Fans are excited to meet the K-pop girl group at Blackpink's first global virtual concert 'The Virtual'

K-pop famous girl group Blackpink is set to debut their new song Ready for Love in an in-game virtual concert called 'The Virtual' held on PUBG Mobile.

The event will be held on July 22-23 and July 29-30 in South and North America, while the rest of the world's dates are July 23-24 and July 30-31.

Blackpink first collaborated with PUBG in 2020 and has made its comeback two years later. Just after announced by JY Entertainment that the concert will be virtual where the girl group will release its new song, fans presumed the song to be the new track Ready For Love which was to be released in their first album. 

The fans are excited to meet the K-pop band on their virtual set.  Hence, to secure the in-game tickets, users can first register by selecting Event (go to the game lobby and click the last box in the panel on the right) and clicking on Concert Pre-registration.

The fans can easily secure their tickets on PUBG App for the much-anticipated event!

