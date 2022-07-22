Prince George flashes adorable smile in birthday portrait by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William left fans swooning over their latest social media post as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped Prince George’s birthday portrait.

As the little prince turned nine years old on Friday, the proud parents unveiled a gorgeous click on their firstborn.

The birthday boy melted hearts as he flashed a bright smile in the photos captured by the Duchess.

“George is turning 9!” the caption of the sweet post read.

Dressed up in a blue collared shirt, George looked spitting image of his dad as he side-swept his hair as he posed on the beach.



The royal couple has shared a new portrait of their three children – George, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 every year on their birthdays.