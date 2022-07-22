Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for constantly feeling ‘victimized and persecuted’ at the ‘mildest’ form of criticism.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The accusations have been shared in her News.com.au piece.

It read, “Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

Ms Elser also spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged obsession with negative publicity and admitted, “Harry and Meghan were shackled.”

“Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”

They were even accused of feeding “each other’s frenzy about the media.”