 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for constantly feeling ‘victimized and persecuted’ at the ‘mildest’ form of criticism.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

The accusations have been shared in her News.com.au piece.

It read, “Convinced that as champions of goodness they were being persecuted by mendacity and racism, they felt victimized by the mildest criticism.”

Ms Elser also spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged obsession with negative publicity and admitted, “Harry and Meghan were shackled.”

“Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”

They were even accused of feeding “each other’s frenzy about the media.”

More From Entertainment:

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer
Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements

Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements
Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’
Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child

Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child
Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists

Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists
Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record
Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside
Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’
The hilarious reason why Ryan Gosling agreed to play 'Ken'

The hilarious reason why Ryan Gosling agreed to play 'Ken'

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies
Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN despite 'private jet' travels

Latest

view all