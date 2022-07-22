 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had discussion about having kids: Insider

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had discussion about having kids: Insider
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson had discussion about having kids: Insider

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson reportedly had a discussion about having kids after the comedian talked about his dream of embracing fatherhood.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the lovebirds have “spoken” about Davidson’s desire of becoming a dad.

“Pete definitely wants to be a dad and him and Kim have spoken about that,” the source told the outlet. “But they are focused on building their relationship right now.”

The source went on to say how despite of their busy schedules, the couple make “constant efforts” to ensure they spend quality time together.

Previously, while speaking on Hart to Hart, the former Saturday Night Live star told Kevin Hart that he wants to become a father.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he said on the show. “That’s like my dream.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘convinced’ of persecution from the Firm
Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer
Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements

Prince Harry wins court battle against Home Office over security arrangements
Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’

Kourtney Kardashian brushes off claims her son Mason’s on social media: ‘Fake accounts’
Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child

Kim Hyun Joong 'cautiously waiting' to welcome a child
Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists

Meghan Markle suspected Victoria Beckham of giving ‘scoop’ to journalists
Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record

Seventeen crowned 7-time million sellers after 'Sector 17' sets an outstanding record
Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside

Khloé Kardashian’s fans brutally troll Tristan Thompson, details inside
Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson have ‘insane chemistry’: ‘They’re more in love’
The hilarious reason why Ryan Gosling agreed to play 'Ken'

The hilarious reason why Ryan Gosling agreed to play 'Ken'

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Britney Spears shocks the internet with explicit selfies

Latest

view all