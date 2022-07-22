 
world
By
Hafsa Tahir

Western media's biased coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Friday Jul 22, 2022

A youth walks past a mural depicting slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin in May, drawn along Israels controversial separation barrier in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on July 6, 2022. — AFP
A youth walks past a mural depicting slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin in May, drawn along Israel's controversial separation barrier in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on July 6, 2022. — AFP

On May 11 2022, Shireen Abu Akleh, a renowned journalist in the Middle East who reported from the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel was brutally murdered by the Israeli forces.

But for Gaza-based journalist Wafa al Udainy, this was not the first time that journalists had been targeted.

“Shireen and Ghufran are two of the most recent names, we have tens of journalists who got assassinated by occupation [forces] since 1948,” Udainy told Geo.tv.

“She (Shireen) dedicated her life to reporting about the things that the mainstream media does not dare to speak about,” said Wafa.

Prominent western outlets reported her murder inaccurately by calling it a mere ”death”, subtracting from their headlines the fact that she was brutally shot by Israeli forces.

Here's a look at how the Western media reported the journalist's murder.


