 
health
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

British researchers discover the real cause of depression

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Woman holding her head down. For representation only. — Reuters
Woman holding her head down. For representation only. — Reuters

For decades, it was believed that people suffer from depression because the brain chemical serotonin is out of balance. However, a University College London analyzed past research reports and found no clear evidence that serotonin levels or the chemical's activity predispose to depression.

The research examined the relationship between depression and serotonin activity in thousands of people.

“Many people take antidepressants because they have been led to believe their depression has a biochemical cause, but this new research suggests this belief is not grounded in evidence,” said Professor Joanna Moncrieff, the study’s lead author, in a statement.

But now, the new study challenges the use of sedatives.

Related items

Serotonin, a chemical that plays a huge role in mood, sleep, digestion and other bodily functions, was believed to be the main cause of depression for many years. Therefore patients were prescribed sedatives to increase the level of this chemical in the brain.

Dr Mark Horowitz, the co-author of the study and a training psychiatrist and Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at UCL and NELFT, said that there may be a link between depression and traumatic life events.

“One interesting aspect in the studies we examined was how strong an effect adverse life events played in depression, suggesting low mood is a response to people’s lives and cannot be boiled down to a simple chemical equation,” Dr Horowitz said.

According to research, stressful life events greatly increase the risk of depression in people, the more negative experiences a person has in life, the higher the risk of depression.

The study was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Moncrieff and Dr Horowitz are conducting ongoing research on how to gradually stop taking antidepressants without severe withdrawal symptoms.

More From Health:

HIV vaccine one step closer to reality, researchers say

HIV vaccine one step closer to reality, researchers say
A banana a day keeps blood pressure at bay, study reveals

A banana a day keeps blood pressure at bay, study reveals
Pakistan sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as virus claims seven more lives

Pakistan sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as virus claims seven more lives
Feeding dogs raw meat could harm their owners, study reveals

Feeding dogs raw meat could harm their owners, study reveals
Doctors develop system which diagnoses eye diseases by studying tears

Doctors develop system which diagnoses eye diseases by studying tears
Study shows 10,000 steps a day can lower risk of death among diabetics

Study shows 10,000 steps a day can lower risk of death among diabetics
Alarm bells as Pakistani markets fall short on essential medicines

Alarm bells as Pakistani markets fall short on essential medicines
Active COVID-19 case count exceeds 10,000-mark in Pakistan again

Active COVID-19 case count exceeds 10,000-mark in Pakistan again
New blood test can diagnose cancer before symptoms show

New blood test can diagnose cancer before symptoms show
Study finds 39% of British adults brush their teeth once a week

Study finds 39% of British adults brush their teeth once a week
Men find healthy ways to face a breakup, new study shows

Men find healthy ways to face a breakup, new study shows
What are 'zombie cells' and are they good for you?

What are 'zombie cells' and are they good for you?

Latest

view all