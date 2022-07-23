PTI stages country-wide protest over CM Punjab election

Following PTI chairman Imran Khan’s call over Hamza Shahbaz's victory in the Punjab Assembly, party workers staged country-wide protests against the CM Punjab election, Geo News reported.



After a crucial Punjab Assembly session on Friday, PML-N's candidate Hamza Shahbaz retained the post of the Punjab chief minister against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi through a three-vote victory.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, citing Article 63A of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi, who was backed by the PTI, managed to bag 176 votes.

However, after Hamza Shahbaz's 'surprising' victory in the Punjab Assembly, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked the masses to take to the streets tonight against the deputy speaker's ruling.



Following Imran Khan’s call party workers reached Lahore’s Liberty Chowk and protested against Mazari’s decision.

In Islamabad also, workers launched a protest at D-Chowk and raised slogans against the government. Meanwhile, PTI workers in Karachi also took to the streets and registered their protest at Shahra-e-Faisal.

Commuters faced traffic jams from Nursery to Baloch Colony bridge owing to the protest.

In Peshawar’s Husht Nigar area, PTI workers launched a protest and closed the roads after setting tires on fire. Party supporters also raised slogans against the CM Punjab election.

In Rawalpindi also, PTI supporters gathered at Chandni Chowk and chanted slogans against Deputy Speaker PA Dost Mazari’s ruling.

Following the rejection of PML-Q votes during the CM Punjab election, the protests were also held in Multan and Faislabad.

PTI workers chanted slogans against Dost Mazari and in favour of Imran Khan.

On the other hand, during a protest in Hyderabad, PTI workers gathered around a PPP worker’s vehicle which led to the confrontation.

Both, PPP and PTI workers came face to face which caused tension in the area, however, police dispersed the workers and put security on high alert.