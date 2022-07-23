Ivanka Trump left Meghan Markle swooning

Former US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also a business woman, had left Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swooning before the latter tied the knot to Prince Harry.



In 2014, Meghan had interviewed Ivanka for her blog and in her article, the Duchess had gushed over Trump’s daughter saying she wanted to be ‘just like her.’

The old post from Meghan’s blog has resurfaced where she fan-girled over Ivanka Trump.

The mother of Archie and Lilibet had written in her article, saying: “When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does — because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat.”

Meghan wrote about Ivanka, “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Tom Bower in his new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, has also disclosed that Markle gushed to her followers that she wanted to be just like the businesswoman.