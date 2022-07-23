Prince Harry asked to 'give up title' to become 'political activist': 'Can't have both'

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are asked to steer clear of politics.

During his speech at the UN this week, Harry spoke over 'threat' to democracy amid Ukrainian War and US abortion rights law.

He told delegates: “This has been a painful year in a painful decade. We're living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change [is] wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all.”

He added: “From the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom – the cause of Mandela's life.”

In a fresh poll conducted by Express.co.uk, netizens were asked: "Should Meghan and Harry stay away from politics?”



Put of 6,056 sample size, 97 percent said yes, while just three percent said no.

In a more qualitative response, a user noted: “Members of the Royal Family should stay out of politics.”

“Prince or political activist he needs to choose, he shouldn't be allowed to be both," added another.

“At the end of the day no one in the royal family in any country can go into politics," wrote a third.

“So if they do, they both should give up their titles. You can't have both ways," added one more.

