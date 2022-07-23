Establishment mulling 'soft intervention' amid deepening political, economic crisis: sources

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan's Destabilisation" in Islamabad on June 22, 2022 (left) and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (front) speaks flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a press conference with other parties leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — AFP

Establishment mulling intervention as country's economic situation deteriorates.

Next general elections in Pakistan can take place in October.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is ready for negotiations with government.

ISLAMABAD: The establishment is considering a "soft intervention" under which it may mediate between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the coalition parties — comprising PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, and others — sources told The News Saturday, as political and economic crises grip Pakistan.

The sources told the publication that there are chances of a "grand dialogue" between the Opposition and the government with the intervention of the establishment.

The development comes as the Pakistani rupee continues its downward trend against the US dollar and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessing constant plunges in recent sessions — both markets recording historic lows.

Not only this, but there has also been persistent political instability since Khan's ouster from power, including a fight for the Punjab throne resulting in the province being left without a chief minister for nearly four months. Hamza Shahbaz took oath twice as chief minister in this period but with his appointment challenged time and again in the courts, the matter has now gone to him being appointed a trustee chief minister until Monday.



The situation has given way to the likelihood for the next general elections to take place soon, with the sources putting the time frame at October.



'Khan ready for negotiations'

Senior journalist Suhail Warraich told Geo News that he met the ousted prime minister and that "Khan is ready for negotiations" with the coalition government on three issues: elections and election reforms, the economic agenda and the appointment of the army chief.

The journalist said that there are chances that Khan will write a letter to President Arif Alvi and he might help in holding negotiations between the PTI and the government.

"Everyone believes that the political parties should resolve their issues amicably," the journalist said.