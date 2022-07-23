 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla and Prince Charles ‘live separate lives’ amid ‘scam’ marriage

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla have been alleged for ‘stage managing’ their marriage as the couple ‘live separated lives’ behind closed doors.

An insider told the National Enquirer that the Duchess of Cornwall herself spilt the beans on her marriage to the Prince of Wales.

"Camilla's candor is shocking, I can't imagine what she was thinking. She and Charles have stage-managed an image of togetherness, but behind palace doors, they live separate lives and are just not that into each other,” the insider said.

"That seems to be the height of their passion these days. One has to wonder what happened to the voracious sexual appetite Camilla used to become the mistress of the future king of England,” the source continued.

“Camilla's merely confirming what many have thought for years – this marriage is a scam."

Meanwhile, Camilla recently admitted that "it's not easy sometimes" but they "do always try to have a point in the day" to meet.

"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment," she explained.

