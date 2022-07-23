 
world
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Picture shows man catching a toddler. — Screengrab/Twitter
Picture shows man catching a toddler. — Screengrab/Twitter

  • Video shows Shen Dong rushing to building and catching toddler in his arms.
  • Toddler had injured legs and lungs but is now stable.
  • Dong has been praised by Lihian Zhao, a Chinese government official.

A man is being praised across social media for catching a two-year-old girl who fell out of an apartment window on the fifth floor in Tongxiang, China’s Zhejiang province.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to Twitter. The video shows the man, Shen Dong, rushing to the building and catching the toddler in his arms.

Apparently, Dong heard a loud thud as he was parking his car across the street and saw that the toddler had fallen four stories and landed on a steel roof. He ran and caught the toddler before she could fall again, India Today reported.

According to the South China Morning Post, the toddler had injured legs and lungs but is now stable.

"To be honest, I cannot remember the details," Dong told Qianjiang Evening News when asked about the incident. He mentioned that he hadn’t realised the person falling was a baby.

Dong has been praised by Lihian Zhao, a Chinese government official, through a Twitter post that shares the miraculous moment with the caption “heroes among us.”

The comment section is filled with admiration and clapping emojis, applauding Dong’s quick thinking.

“Real heroes exists in world not just in movies…” commented one Twitter user.

“Legend! Give this guy a promotion and a medal” commented another.

More From World:

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox

WHO to say if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18 in Fars

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Iran as floods kill at least 18 in Fars
Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid

Ukraine and Russia seal grain deal as US pledges more military aid
US releases $270 mn in military aid to Ukraine including rocket systems

US releases $270 mn in military aid to Ukraine including rocket systems
Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress
Western media's biased coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Western media's biased coverage of Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
‘Black Alien’ has trouble finding job due to extreme body modifications

‘Black Alien’ has trouble finding job due to extreme body modifications
Brazilian biker slides under bus, comes out alive

Brazilian biker slides under bus, comes out alive
Saudi who helped Israeli reporter sneak into Makkah arrested

Saudi who helped Israeli reporter sneak into Makkah arrested
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in new prime minister
Biden says he is 'doing well', working after testing positive for COVID-19

Biden says he is 'doing well', working after testing positive for COVID-19
Sri Lankan forces raid anti-government protest camp

Sri Lankan forces raid anti-government protest camp

Latest

view all