Video shows man heroically saving girl’s life from fifth-floor fall

A man is being praised across social media for catching a two-year-old girl who fell out of an apartment window on the fifth floor in Tongxiang, China’s Zhejiang province.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to Twitter. The video shows the man, Shen Dong, rushing to the building and catching the toddler in his arms.

Apparently, Dong heard a loud thud as he was parking his car across the street and saw that the toddler had fallen four stories and landed on a steel roof. He ran and caught the toddler before she could fall again, India Today reported.

According to the South China Morning Post, the toddler had injured legs and lungs but is now stable.

"To be honest, I cannot remember the details," Dong told Qianjiang Evening News when asked about the incident. He mentioned that he hadn’t realised the person falling was a baby.

Dong has been praised by Lihian Zhao, a Chinese government official, through a Twitter post that shares the miraculous moment with the caption “heroes among us.”

The comment section is filled with admiration and clapping emojis, applauding Dong’s quick thinking.

“Real heroes exists in world not just in movies…” commented one Twitter user.

“Legend! Give this guy a promotion and a medal” commented another.