HRCP urges govt to control growing mob-led violence

Expressing concerns over the rising mob-led violence in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday urged the federal and provincial governments to take special measures and ensure these incidents do not occur again.



In a post on Twitter, the independent watchdog on human rights said: "HRCP is perturbed by the seeming rise in mob-led violence, with a suspected robber recently beaten by a crowd in Karachi and then shot dead.



"While this is symptomatic of the increasing brutalisation of society and easy availability of firearms, it is also underpinned by spiralling poverty and people's disillusionment with the rule of law."

The statement further said that the provincial, federal governments and police should take special measures, including strategic deployment of trained personnel, to ensure such incidents do not recur.

As reported by Dawn, last month, a robber was caught by the public while snatching mobile phones from a family at Karachi's Jauhar Chowk in Orangi Town on June 28. He was tortured by them and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Similarly, a suspect was tortured and lynched by a mob at the Qasba Colony, while another man was injured.