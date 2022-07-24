There won't be any govt if important decisions not made before Aug 30: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. — PID/File

Sheikh Rasheed says there is little time left to save country from economic crisis.

Former interior minister says elections will take place in October and November no matter what happens.

He asks why attorney-general left the country, leaving behind important constitutional and legal issues.

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that no one would be able to run the government if important decisions are not made before August 30.



Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said there was little time left to save the country from an economic crisis as the "political instability is leading the country towards default".

Rasheed said that politics will only work if the state is strong. "We have to make important decisions before August 30, otherwise, no one will be able to run the government," he added.

The PTI leader asked why the attorney-general left the country, leaving behind important constitutional and legal issues and why the PML-N was speaking against the judiciary.

Rasheed said that the elections will take place in October and November no matter what happens, adding that "Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif should pack their bags."

"If the PML-N loses Punjab, then the prime minister will only remain the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA)," he added.