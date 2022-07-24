The Rock deems Henry Cavill as ‘superman of our generation’

Henry Cavill did not attend the San Diego Comic-Con, in spite of several speculations to the contrary.

The supporters were ecstatic even though it had only lately been suggested to take it with a grain of salt because it sounded too good to be true.

However, because of the rampant speculations, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is the main supporter of this Henry Cavill pairing, went on to refer to the blue and red-suited Kryptonian as the "Superman of our generation" when he was questioned about him.

Johnson was questioned by ComicBook.com if he and the Man of Steel star had ever discussed how the confrontation between Black Adam and Superman would play out.

“Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Superman in the past,” The Rock added.

Additionally, he emphasized that he supports Superman, like so many others who do, “You’ve got a lot of people who advocate on Henry’s behalf and root for him to win, and I do root for him to win. And at the end of the day, is a phenomenal Superman.”

Dwayne Johnson continued by stating that he and Henry Cavill "often they have tequila together when they meet up" to further define their closeness.”