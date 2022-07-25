 
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry and Prince William would be well placed to resolve their feud in the United States amid hopes of a stateside brotherly reunion

Prince William has renewed hopes of ending his rift with younger brother Prince Harry after he announced an upcoming trip to the United States.

The Duke of Cambridge will be heading to Boston for the Earthshot Prize which is designed to identify and manifest solutions to help issues facing the planet.

Royal fans are hoping to see the return of the “Fab Four”, the Duke and Duchess Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event or during the trip.

According to Natalie Oliveri, a writer at Australian news outlet Honey Nine, “with Prince Harry and Meghan living in Montecito, in California, with their two children Archie and Lilibet, it would be the optimum time to finally lay down their guns and repair the rift.”

Ms Oliveri added: “There’s no better place to put an end to this family feud than in the US, where both couples are incredibly popular.”

However, some royal experts think William and Kate won't have time to meet Harry and Meghan during their packed US trip. A reunion may be unlikely.

