Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer said police must put BBC chiefs in dock for what he said lies about his sister.

Earl Spencer directly linked her fatal accident to Panorama interview and revealed just how journalist Martin Bashir tricked her into the interview.

He wrote in a newspaper article that his sister was the victim of an appalling deception that left her alone "more exposed and in danger".





Commenting on his statement, senior royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Of course BBC chiefs should be in dock. The terrible lies made Diana unstable and unable to trust anyone. William and Harry were also badly affected. What's happened to Martin Bashir? Is he well enough now to face what he did?