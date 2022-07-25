 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
KBS confirms the cast for its upcoming drama 'Brain Cooperation'

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Jung Yong-Hwa, Cha Tae-Hyun, Kwak Sun-Young, and Ye Ji-Won to star in Brain Cooperation
KBS confirmed that Jung Yong-Hwa, Cha Tae-Hyun, Kwak Sun-Young, and Ye Ji-Won will be starring in the new comedy investigation drama Brain cooperation that is all set to be aired in the first half of 2023.

Brain cooperation is a story about two men who partner up to solve a criminal case regarding a rare brain disease and during the investigation, do not get along. 

The series will serve as a rollercoaster of laughter as the most intelligent neuroscientist Shin Ha Ru teams up with a pushover detective Geum Myung Se, portraying explosive chemistry throughout the show.

The CNBLUE vocalist Jung Yong-Hwa will be playing neuroscientist Shin Ha-Ru comes from a well-known family of doctors while Cha Tae-Hyun will be playing the character of detective Geum Myung Se who has a quirky and kind-hearted personality. 

Kwak Sun-Young will be playing a hypnotic forensic investigator who will help the other two men solve the case while Ye Ji-Won will be playing the role of Geum Myung Se’s ex-wife who has uncontrollable desires.

KBS shared how the actors will take over the plot through their intense acting skills and make the plot even more perfect, stating "Brain Cooperation will bring a new wind to the small screens through Korea’s first brain science investigation drama that will be relatable and filled with light-hearted comedy.”

