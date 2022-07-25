 
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
TDTech desk

WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match

By
TDTech desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

The picture shows a robot playing chess with a seven-year-old opponent. — Screengrab/Twitter
The picture shows a robot playing chess with a seven-year-old opponent. — Screengrab/Twitter

  • Match between boy and robot takes place last week.
  • Moscow Chess Federation's president says robot grabbed boy because he did not give time for robot to make a move. 
  • Federation will make an effort to assist the boy's parents, says president. 

MOSCOW: A chess robot broke a seven-year-old opponent's finger during the match in the Moscow Chess Open.

The match between the boy and the robot took place last week, according to Sergey Lazarev, who is the president of the Moscow Chess Federation.

"The robot broke the child's finger. This, of course, is bad," said Lazarev, according to Sky News.

"The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists. The child made a move, and after that, we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, and the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot," he added.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media which shows the boy's finger being pinched by the robotic arm for a few seconds before a woman and three men rush in to release the boy and lead him away.

"The child played the very next day, finished the tournament in a cast, and the volunteers helped to record the moves," Lazarev further said.

He continued by noting that the Moscow Chess Federation will make an effort to assist the boy's parents, who intended to contact the prosecutor's office.

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk rubbishes rumours of dying friendship with Google co-founder

Elon Musk rubbishes rumours of dying friendship with Google co-founder
Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan

Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan
Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan

Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan
TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience

TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience
Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss

Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
Twitter announces $270m quarterly loss amidst battle with Elon Musk

Twitter announces $270m quarterly loss amidst battle with Elon Musk
QinetiQ demonstrates world's first laser-controlled drone

QinetiQ demonstrates world's first laser-controlled drone
World's first train to capture CO2 from air might be on its way

World's first train to capture CO2 from air might be on its way
VIDEO: Neil Armstrong's footprints still visible on moon after 53 years

VIDEO: Neil Armstrong's footprints still visible on moon after 53 years
WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide online status

WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide online status
Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Latest

view all