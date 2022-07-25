WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match

The picture shows a robot playing chess with a seven-year-old opponent. — Screengrab/Twitter

MOSCOW: A chess robot broke a seven-year-old opponent's finger during the match in the Moscow Chess Open.



The match between the boy and the robot took place last week, according to Sergey Lazarev, who is the president of the Moscow Chess Federation.

"The robot broke the child's finger. This, of course, is bad," said Lazarev, according to Sky News.



"The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places, for a long time, with specialists. The child made a move, and after that, we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, and the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot," he added.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media which shows the boy's finger being pinched by the robotic arm for a few seconds before a woman and three men rush in to release the boy and lead him away.

"The child played the very next day, finished the tournament in a cast, and the volunteers helped to record the moves," Lazarev further said.

He continued by noting that the Moscow Chess Federation will make an effort to assist the boy's parents, who intended to contact the prosecutor's office.