Red meat can trigger serious health risks, multiple studies find

Representational image. — AFP/File

From an increased risk of stroke to triggering cancer — red meat poses serious health risks, according to a study summary from Study Finds.

Red meat and processed foods such as sausage and burgers are linked to diet-related deaths, researchers from Michigan State University revealed.

According to the study, 10,000 deaths were traced back to preventable illnesses from food. Many of these deaths were triggered by colon cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

In another shocking study, scientists found genetic evidence proving red and processed meat “literally” damages DNA and can eventually lead to colorectal cancer.

“We have known for some time that consumption of processed meat and red meat is a risk factor for colorectal cancer,” explained Dr Marios Giannakis, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.



“These findings suggest that red meat consumption may cause alkylating damage that leads to cancer-causing mutations in KRAS and PIK3CA, thereby promoting colorectal cancer development. Our data further support red meat intake as a risk factor for colorectal cancer and also provide opportunities to prevent, detect, and treat this disease.”

Further, researchers discovered that those who regularly consumed processed and red meat were 16% more likely to suffer a stroke. In fact, having one portion of processed meats daily increased the risk by 12%.

Researchers from Cornell and Northwestern University found that eating processed meat, red meat and chicken can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, whereas any meat besides chicken can increase the risk of dying from all causes.

However, any changes in diet or concerns about red or processed meat should be discussed with a medical expert before making extreme dietary changes.