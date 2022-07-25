 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for his 'outright criticism of US government'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry slammed for his outright criticism of US government

Prince Harry does not seem to pay more respect to his royal protocol as he has sparked a bitter row after making "controversial" criticisms over the US Supreme Court's decision.

Legal and Royal experts have clashed over whether the Duke of Sussex was right to offer his opinion on political matters during his keynote speech to the UN. 

“We all know that royals are not supposed to wade into politics, even though just last week on this show we were speaking about how William has been doing that lately. But Harry is doing it and not subtly at all," Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer said on Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast.

Kristen Meinzer slammed the Duke, saying: "This is very overt what he is talking about. He is criticizing the United States, what the government has been doing—pulling back rights on the people. That is not subtle at all. That is outright criticism of the US government."

However, Jack Royston - royal correspondent - disagreed, saying the duke has every right to comment given that his wife and children are Americans.

He said: “I don't think he ever would have done this if he was a working member of the Royal Family. However, he is out now and so really the royal convention of him not engaging fully in politics doesn't really apply to Meghan and Harry anymore. They have every right to go and say whatever they like about political issues. Here he has taken on a ruling by the US Supreme Court so this is about as controversial as it gets and he's done it at the United Nations."

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry drew criticism after flaying the US Supreme Court on its ruling to remove constitutional rights to abortion by repealing the landmark Roe v Wade legislation. 

More From Entertainment:

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism

Keke Palmer claps back at Zendaya's comparison over colourism
Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown

Gigi Hadid puts her tanned and toned physique on display in body-fitted blue gown
Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry

Royals ‘controlled’ Meghan Markle’s role on 'Suits’ before wedding to Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name
Prince William ‘feuding’ with cousins Eugenie, Beatrice over Prince Andrew

Prince William ‘feuding’ with cousins Eugenie, Beatrice over Prince Andrew
Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris
Kate Moss on how she was made scapegoat for ‘drugs and anorexia’

Kate Moss on how she was made scapegoat for ‘drugs and anorexia’
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lay down guns to repair rift with Royal Family?

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lay down guns to repair rift with Royal Family?
Prince Harry was ‘desperate’ for marriage when he met Meghan Markle: Tom Bower

Prince Harry was ‘desperate’ for marriage when he met Meghan Markle: Tom Bower
Adele sends fans wild as she finally announces her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates

Adele sends fans wild as she finally announces her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates
Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour

Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour
Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend

Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend

Latest

view all