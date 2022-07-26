 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
TDTech desk

Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games

By
TDTech desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, on June 13, 2019. — Reuters/File
The young multi-billionaire, Elon Musk, is fairly active on social media, often making controversial statements or engaging his followers with fun, open-ended questions.

Musk took to Twitter earlier today, asking his followers to name their favourite video games from the last two years.

One of the most popular answers was Call of Duty Black Ops (COD), with one saying “only legends know it”.

The video game series began in 2003 and is set in historical periods of time or unique locations such as in the midst of the Cold War, futuristic worlds and outer space.

Another favourite was League of Legends, while a user commented “counter strike forever”.

In a YouTube video last year with the channel Y Combinator, Musk mentioned his own favourite video games were Overwatch, Blizzard and Hearthstone.

The CEO of Tesla also coded his own video game in 1984 at the age of 12 called Blastar, in which the user tries to dodge attacks on its spaceship. It was published in a magazine and he received $500. 

