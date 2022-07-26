Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2019. — Reuters

Tesla chief Elon Musk has hinted that he wants to move away from the spotlight as trivial matters related to him generate a lot of chatter.

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks," the billionaire tweeted after he was in focus following rumours of him ending his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

"Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks," he said, while adding a sad face to the text.

Musk added that he will try his best to put his head down and focus on doing "useful things" for civilisation.

Musk rubbished rumours of him ending his friendship with Brin, clapping back at talk of an affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan.

"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk wrote on Twitter.



Terming his relationship with Nicole as "nothing romantic", Musk said that he met her twice in three years and that too in public.