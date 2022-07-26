 
Jennifer Lopez flaunts glamor in blue ensemble during Paris honeymoon, pictures

The new couple in the tinsel town, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been enjoying each other's company in Paris during their exotic honeymoon.

After celebrating her 53rd birthday in the French capital, the Selena star turned heads as she stepped outside the Hôtel de Crillon with Affleck on Monday.

The On the Floor singer slayed the gorgeous summer look as she sported a stunning bold blue shirt dress, putting her svelte waist on display. The dress also featured a collar and puff sleeves.

She carried a beige bag, coordinating with her beige ballet flats, and kept her brunette tresses in a bun.

Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor, kept his style casual in a light blue shirt, paired with a white T-shirt, navy blue jeans and black trainers.

The love birds were clicked while strolling hand-in-hand outside the hotel.

The newlyweds also celebrated JLo's 53rd birthday on Sunday evening at celebrity-favorite La Girafe, which is located on the Place du Trocadero, right in front of the Eiffel Tower. 

