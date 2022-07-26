Imran Khan urges rights organisations to save Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from torture

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan addressing a ceremony at Islamabad's Convention Centre to unveil party's performance over the last three years, on August 26, 2021. — PID

Imran Khan condemns Narendra Modi's "fascist" govt for forcing Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike.

Former prime minister says that Malik's life in extreme danger.

"I call on UNSG, UNHCHR [...] to take action against India and save Yasin Malik's life," writes Khan.

PTI Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday called upon human rights organisations to take action against the Indian government for torturing Kashmiri freedom fighter, Yasin Malik.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fascist" government for forcing Malik to go on a hunger strike.



"Strongly condemn fascist Modi government continuing torture of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike," he wrote.



The former prime minister said that Malik's life was in extreme danger, urging the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR).

"His life is in extreme danger. I call on UNSG, UNHCHR and international human rights [organisations] to take action against India and save Yasin Malik's life," wrote Khan.



The Kashmiri freedom fighter was sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case by an Indian court in May.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought the death penalty for the Kashmiri leader and chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), but the court awarded him two life imprisonments, according to the Times of India.