 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan urges rights organisations to save Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik from torture

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan addressing a ceremony at Islamabads Convention Centre to unveil partys performance over the last three years, on August 26, 2021. — PID
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan addressing a ceremony at Islamabad's Convention Centre to unveil party's performance over the last three years, on August 26, 2021. — PID

  • Imran Khan condemns Narendra Modi's "fascist" govt for forcing Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike.
  • Former prime minister says that Malik's life in extreme danger.
  • "I call on UNSG, UNHCHR [...] to take action against India and save Yasin Malik's life," writes Khan. 

PTI Chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday called upon human rights organisations to take action against the Indian government for torturing Kashmiri freedom fighter, Yasin Malik.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fascist" government for forcing Malik to go on a hunger strike.

"Strongly condemn fascist Modi government continuing torture of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik in Tihar jail forcing him to go on hunger strike," he wrote. 

The former prime minister said that Malik's life was in extreme danger, urging the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR).

Related items

"His life is in extreme danger. I call on UNSG, UNHCHR and international human rights [organisations] to take action against India and save Yasin Malik's life," wrote Khan. 

The Kashmiri freedom fighter was sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case by an Indian court in May. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought the death penalty for the Kashmiri leader and chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), but the court awarded him two life imprisonments, according to the Times of India

More From Pakistan:

'Not such a bad idea' to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi

'Not such a bad idea' to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi
Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater

Pakistan Army assists in relief efforts in Sindh, Balochistan areas flooded by rainwater
Not including Justice Faez Isa in benches 'unfortunate': PTI leader

Not including Justice Faez Isa in benches 'unfortunate': PTI leader
Extremely unfortunate CJP's bench was dubbed fixed: Sheikh Rasheed

Extremely unfortunate CJP's bench was dubbed fixed: Sheikh Rasheed
In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?

In political matters, do Supreme Court benches change or stay the same?
Don't 'ridicule' judicial commission by 'contravening Constitution': Justice Isa to CJP

Don't 'ridicule' judicial commission by 'contravening Constitution': Justice Isa to CJP
Dua Zahra's 'husband' Zaheer, brother Shabbir granted extension in interim bail

Dua Zahra's 'husband' Zaheer, brother Shabbir granted extension in interim bail
CJP to announce decision on CM Punjab election case at 5:45pm

CJP to announce decision on CM Punjab election case at 5:45pm
Pakistan among countries hit by world's worst heatwaves

Pakistan among countries hit by world's worst heatwaves
Digital ID card locks out millions in Pakistan

Digital ID card locks out millions in Pakistan
Two PIA planes escape mid-air collision

Two PIA planes escape mid-air collision
Four electrocuted, four drown as heavy rains continue to pound Karachi

Four electrocuted, four drown as heavy rains continue to pound Karachi

Latest

view all