 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination
Harry Styles receives first-ever Mercury prize nomination 

The Mercury Prize nominations have officially been announced and pop music icon Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Little Simz have secured the nods.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, 28, bagged his first-ever nomination for his third studio album Harry’s House, which has been a smashing hit at the top musical charts in UK.

Sam has secured a nomination for his hit record Seventeen Going Under, while Little Simz also received a nod for her record Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

This year’s shortlist was unveiled live by Nemone on BBC Radio 6 Music as part of their Mercury Prize shortlist special on Tuesday morning.

Other shortlisted artists are; Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Buckley & Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg, and Yard Act.

The glam night of the 2022 Mercury Prize will be held on Sept. 8 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial

Amber Heard’s friend accuses Johnny Depp’s lawyer of foul play during trial
Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna looks effortlessly chic in corset top as she steps out for dinner with A$AP Rocky
George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’

George R.R. Martin reveals GOT is not more ‘anti-woman than real life’
Princess Diana’s brother speaks out about Martin Bashir bombshell interview

Princess Diana’s brother speaks out about Martin Bashir bombshell interview
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker ‘inseparable’ after musician’s health scare

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker ‘inseparable’ after musician’s health scare
Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Tom Cruise steals limelight as he goes out for dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen

Madonna drops video of her ‘free and fantastic’ children dancing in kitchen
Nene Leakes lambastes ‘abusers’ amid racism lawsuit with Bravo

Nene Leakes lambastes ‘abusers’ amid racism lawsuit with Bravo
Jennifer Garner posts about ‘worries’ after ex Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Garner posts about ‘worries’ after ex Ben Affleck’s wedding

Latest

view all