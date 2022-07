How much did it rain in Karachi today?

Motorcyclists wade through a flooded II Chundrigar Road after heavy rain .— APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday released rainfall data from 8am to 5pm, which shows that the heaviest rainfall measuring 19.5mm, was recorded in Korangi.



Meanwhile, Saddar recorded 12mm of rain, Nazimabad 8.2mm, Kemari 7mm, and Gulshan-e-Maymar 5.7mm.

Pakistan Air Force Base Masroor recorded 4.5mm, Gadap Town 3mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 2mm, North Karachi 1.6mm, University Road 1.6mm and Orangi Town 1.3mm of rainfall.



According to Met Office, the lowest rainfall of 0.3mm was recorded at Old Airport.