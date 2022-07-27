 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Michelle Obama to 'eclipse' Harry with book of her own: 'Difficult timing'

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Michelle Obama to 'eclipse' Harry with book of her own: 'Difficult timing'

Prince Harry would potentially be destroyed if his memoir clashes with Michelle Obama's much-anticipated book.

The former First Lady of the US, who is all set to release book The Light on Thanksgiving and Christmas via Penguin Random House, is expected to be a nest seller across the world.

Amid this, Prince Harry could lose his money if the date of their books clash with one another, notes an insider.

According to the Mail Online, the insider said the publication is making sure the Duke's memoir tops charts, thereby delaying it further to make way for Michelle's book.

The publishers want Harry’s memoir would have a “clear shot” at topping the New York Times Bestseller List.

They added: “I would certainly account for a lot of the uncertainty.

“Michelle Obama is a phenomenon and her new book is expected to top every bestseller list in the world.

“She would totally eclipse anything by Harry. It could potentially be quite difficult timing.”

