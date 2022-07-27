 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Why Prince William 'fought' with Duchess Camilla daughter: 'Broken home'

Why Prince William 'fought' with Duchess Camilla daughter: 'Broken home'

Prince William and Duchess Camilla's struggled with their newfound brother-sister relations back in the days.

Camilla and Prince Charles, who compromised their respective marital lives to be with each other, hurt the sentiments of their kids, says royal expert.

Author Katie Nicholl in her 2010 book ‘Harry and William’ that the Duke touched upon 'terrible fights' between William and Laura Parker Bowles.

She said: "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes."

Ms Nicholl went on to quote a family friend of the royals as saying: "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.

"Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William 'your father has ruined my life.'"

Royal biographer Penny Junor added in her book: "I think the relationship between them all is warm now but if I'm honest, it wasn't then. I think they found it hard.

"To be fair to Camilla, she never tried to be mummy but she was the 'other woman' and she was there and taking daddy's time."

