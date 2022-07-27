 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Meghan Markle refused to reconcile with father over unrealistic Charles request
Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request

Meghan Markle refused to mend her rift with father Thomas Markle, even after insistence from Prince Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her dad was put under scrutiny in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, when Thomas slammed the royal family and the couple for ‘outdated’ traditions.

Now, in his new book, royal author Bower has claimed that the Queen and Charles were left confused about Meghan’s rift with her father, and wanted her to reconcile.

In an excerpt from Bower’s book shared by The Sun, the author claimed that the Duke of Sussex told Charles that Meghan did not reach out to her dad due to her phone being compromised.

Charles was left irritated with the excuses to the point where he ‘berated’ Harry, with Bower saying: “Charles had never really understood Meghan or what she wanted.”

“That week, his irritation about Thomas Markle’s TV appearances, especially his criticism of the Royal Family, came to a head. ‘Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'” Charles reportedly asked Harry.

Bower continued: “The inconsistencies of Meghan’s excuses not only irritated Charles but perhaps also the Queen.”

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative

Thomas Markle using Tom Bower to 'promote' hateful Meghan narrative
Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals

Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'
Selena Gomez had ‘best night’ partying with Camila Cabello & friends on 30th birthday

Selena Gomez had ‘best night’ partying with Camila Cabello & friends on 30th birthday
Sci-fi villain ‘Predator’ returns in action-thriller prequel ‘Prey’

Sci-fi villain ‘Predator’ returns in action-thriller prequel ‘Prey’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for Prince William?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for Prince William?
‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow in hospice

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow in hospice
Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report

Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report

Latest

view all