Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals

Prince Andrew Newsnight interview with BBC will always loom in the lives of the royal family.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tells The Sunday Times that the Queen and her clan is humiliated by Prince Andrew and his sex scandal with Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Nikkhah says: "It's a nightmare for them.



"You can have all the settlements you like, that settlement done and dusted, everything's done.

"It's never going to go away."

She added: "People will always want to reinterpret it, dramatise it, the photographs are out there.

"It's always going to be the thing that hangs over the Duke of York and the rest of the family."



Andrew voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties in 2019, after the interview.

"I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," he wrote in a statement.