 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Prince Andrew BBC interview hangs over like a nightmare for royals
Prince Andrew BBC interview 'hangs over' like a 'nightmare' for royals

Prince Andrew Newsnight interview with BBC will always loom in the lives of the royal family.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tells The Sunday Times that the Queen and her clan is humiliated by Prince Andrew and his sex scandal with Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Nikkhah says: "It's a nightmare for them.

"You can have all the settlements you like, that settlement done and dusted, everything's done.

"It's never going to go away."

She added: "People will always want to reinterpret it, dramatise it, the photographs are out there.

"It's always going to be the thing that hangs over the Duke of York and the rest of the family."

Andrew voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties in 2019, after the interview.

"I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," he wrote in a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request

Meghan Markle refused to 'reconcile' with father over 'unrealistic' Charles request
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo daze fans at Dior event: 'Otherworldly physicals!'
Selena Gomez had ‘best night’ partying with Camila Cabello & friends on 30th birthday

Selena Gomez had ‘best night’ partying with Camila Cabello & friends on 30th birthday
Sci-fi villain ‘Predator’ returns in action-thriller prequel ‘Prey’

Sci-fi villain ‘Predator’ returns in action-thriller prequel ‘Prey’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for Prince William?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit social media for Prince William?
‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow in hospice

‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony Dow in hospice
Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report

Prince William’s ‘grieving’ Prince Harry in ‘angry rage: report
Nicole Kidman, hubby Keith Urban reportedly planning to renew wedding vows

Nicole Kidman, hubby Keith Urban reportedly planning to renew wedding vows
Prince Harry ‘causing’ Eugenie, Beatrice’s tiffs with Prince William, Kate?

Prince Harry ‘causing’ Eugenie, Beatrice’s tiffs with Prince William, Kate?

Latest

view all