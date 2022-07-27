Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make Queen Elizabeth unhappy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn down Queen’s invite

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have seemingly made Queen Elizabeth unhappy as they are not returning to UK for summer break.



According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry have turned down an invite from the Queen to visit her and spend some time at Balmoral.

She had invited the couple and their children Lilibet and Archie to stay at her Scottish highlands.

The monarch had also directed the staff to prepare for Prince Harry and his family’s visit.

However, according to the report, Meghan and Harry will not be visiting the Queen at Balmoral as they have turned down an invite from the monarch.

Harry’s grandmother has already travelled from Windsor to her Scottish estate for the summer break.

While, the couple is said to be planning to stay in California before the release of Harry’s memoir.