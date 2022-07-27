 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
TDTech desk

Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

The picture shows Instagram application on a mobile phone. — AFP/File
The picture shows Instagram application on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

  • Adam Mosseri's statement comes after negative feedback from celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
  • “Now, I want to be clear, we’re going to continue to support photos," he says. 
  • Mosseri adds that "I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time".

The CEO of Instagram Adam Mosseri revealed that the application will shift towards video content over time, however, it will continue to support photos as well. 

Mosseri's statement came following the negative feedback from celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, saying "make Instagram, Instagram again" and that it was becoming more like the famous video-sharing application TikTok.

“Now, I want to be clear, we’re going to continue to support photos. It’s a part of our heritage,” Mosseri said in the video message on Twitter. 

“That said, I need to be honest, I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing,” he added.

Related items

Giving a clarification over concerns from the users, Mosseri said that the "Full-Screen Feed" is a test for a few percentages of people and it is not just for videos, but for photos too. 

However, he said that this feature is "not yet good". 

"We have to take it to a good place if we're going to ship it to the rest of the Instagram community," added the CEO. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Online flirting can jeopardise real-life relationships, study proves

Online flirting can jeopardise real-life relationships, study proves
Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight

Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight
Tech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand

Tech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand
Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games

Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games
WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match

WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match
Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan

Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan
Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan

Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan
TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience

TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience
Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss

Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
Twitter announces $270m quarterly loss amidst battle with Elon Musk

Twitter announces $270m quarterly loss amidst battle with Elon Musk
QinetiQ demonstrates world's first laser-controlled drone

QinetiQ demonstrates world's first laser-controlled drone

Latest

view all