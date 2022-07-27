Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos

The picture shows Instagram application on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Adam Mosseri's statement comes after negative feedback from celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

“Now, I want to be clear, we’re going to continue to support photos," he says.

Mosseri adds that "I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time".

The CEO of Instagram Adam Mosseri revealed that the application will shift towards video content over time, however, it will continue to support photos as well.

Mosseri's statement came following the negative feedback from celebrities Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, saying "make Instagram, Instagram again" and that it was becoming more like the famous video-sharing application TikTok.

“Now, I want to be clear, we’re going to continue to support photos. It’s a part of our heritage,” Mosseri said in the video message on Twitter.



“That said, I need to be honest, I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time. We see this even if we change nothing,” he added.

Giving a clarification over concerns from the users, Mosseri said that the "Full-Screen Feed" is a test for a few percentages of people and it is not just for videos, but for photos too.



However, he said that this feature is "not yet good".



"We have to take it to a good place if we're going to ship it to the rest of the Instagram community," added the CEO.