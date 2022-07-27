Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry is reportedly moving ‘full steam ahead’ with the memoir despite knowing the backlash it’ll cost because its too important “to throw in the bin.”

An inside source close to Heat magazine brought this claim to light.

The source explained that while the Duke of Sussex is well aware, and "knows there will be a huge fallout once this memoir finally hits the shelves.”

The source also explained that he “knows he'll upset certain members of the monarchy, but it's too important to throw in the bin.”

At this point, the memoir has “been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”