 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle served Lilibet 'on a platter' to avenge Jubilee snub

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle served Lilibet on a platter to avenge Jubilee snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle served Lilibet 'on a platter' to avenge Jubilee snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released daughter Lilibet's birthday photo to get back at royals, says expert.

Neil Sean on his YouTube channel talks about the Sussexes and their 'sheer anger' over Queen's Platinum Jubilee snub. 

He said: "We know that when Harry and Meghan returned to California rather abruptly during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Then, we've got this bombshell dropped on our mats. And it’s strange because Meghan famously said, 'Why should I serve up my children on a platter for the waiting media or for anyone? It’s not what I want to do.'

"Then what does she do? Serve it up on a platter for the waiting media, for anyone.

"Now, according to a very good source, this was really put out through sheer anger because they felt – and I’m saying the ex-royals that is – and as ever allegedly, that they were so dramatically overlooked that they wanted to obviously make sure that their presence was felt."

 "So, by releasing the picture of Lilibet Diana, the world focus would return back on them – a strange thing to do.

"Strange thing to do. But I’m sure you’ll agree. But of course, it did.

"You know, a delightful picture of a beautiful daughter and I thought looked really cheeky in fact, whichever way you look at it."

Harry and Meghan returned to UK in June 2022, two years after quitting their duties as senior royals.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip 'couldn't stand in the same room' as daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson

Prince Philip 'couldn't stand in the same room' as daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson
Meghan Markle 'did everything' to stop ex-boyfriends from talking to book author

Meghan Markle 'did everything' to stop ex-boyfriends from talking to book author
Katie Holmes on writing, directing and acting in new film: 'It feels very satisfying'

Katie Holmes on writing, directing and acting in new film: 'It feels very satisfying'
Author reveals who could be villains in Prince Harry's memoir

Author reveals who could be villains in Prince Harry's memoir

Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith's slap in latest performance with Kevin Hart

Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith's slap in latest performance with Kevin Hart

Prince William plans to start a new competition with Prince Harry during US visit?

Prince William plans to start a new competition with Prince Harry during US visit?

Meghan Markle's lawyers statement should apply to royal family too: expert

Meghan Markle's lawyers statement should apply to royal family too: expert

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow dead at 77, a day after premature announcement

'Leave It to Beaver' co-star Tony Dow dead at 77, a day after premature announcement
Kate Middleton's sweet words about her 'baby' Prince Louis

Kate Middleton's sweet words about her 'baby' Prince Louis
Ashley Roberts serves a killer look in neon green silk co-ord

Ashley Roberts serves a killer look in neon green silk co-ord
Mel B opens up about receiving MBE: ‘I feel incredible’

Mel B opens up about receiving MBE: ‘I feel incredible’
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘taking the battle’ to Prince Harry, Meghan in US

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘taking the battle’ to Prince Harry, Meghan in US

Latest

view all