 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
TDTech desk

Elon Musk shares new skill he is mastering

By
TDTech desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. — Reuters/File
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. — Reuters/File

Days after hinting at moving away from the spotlight, Tesla chief Elon Musk indicated on Twitter that he is making more enemies as his skill for it is "improving".

Commenting on his struggles after being hit by a number of scandals recently, Musk said that making friends is much harder than making enemies.

"Much harder to make friends than enemies. My skill at the latter is improving," Musk wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The billionaire has recently been in focus following rumours of him ending his friendship with Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks," Musk had recently tweeted as trivial matters related to him generate a lot of chatter.

However, he rubbished rumours of him ending his friendship with Brin, clapping back at talk of an affair with Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan.

More From Sci-Tech:

Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos

Instagram to move towards video content, continue to support photos
Online flirting can jeopardise real-life relationships, study proves

Online flirting can jeopardise real-life relationships, study proves
Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight

Elon Musk hints at moving away from spotlight
Tech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand

Tech giants to self-regulate in reducing harmful content in New Zealand
Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games

Elon Musk asks followers to list their favourite video games
WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match

WATCH: Chess robot breaks 7-year-old opponent's finger during match
Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan

Co-founder of Ethereum accepts invitation to visit Pakistan
Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan

Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign in Pakistan
TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience

TikTok rolls out new features for more enhanced, safer user experience
Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss

Musk says ‘I’m rubber, Twitter’s glue’ after Twitter blames him for huge quarterly loss
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient
Twitter announces $270m quarterly loss amidst battle with Elon Musk

Twitter announces $270m quarterly loss amidst battle with Elon Musk

Latest

view all