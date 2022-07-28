Brad Pitt moves on from Angelina Jolie as he’s dating again six years after split

File Footage

Brad Pitt is back in the dating game six years after his messy divorce with Angelina Jolie while living his “best life” under the circumstances.

An insider spilled to People Magazine that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has been seeing someone but it’s not serious.

"He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship," the source close to the superstar told the publication in this week’s issue.

Pitt and Jolie parted ways in 2016 after the Maleficent star filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after 12 years of romance.

After the divorce was finalised, the father of six was linked to Polish native Nicole Poturalski according to Daily Mail, however, the romance did not last for long.

Meanwhile, the actor has a “pretty good” relation with his younger kids, whom he shares with his former wife, according to the insider.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends,” the outlet revealed. “Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

Pitt is father to six children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The source further revealed that the actor is “living his best life” amid legal battle with Jolie involving the Chateau Miraval winery.

"Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]," the insider said. "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."



